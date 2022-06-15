Are you ready for the Firecracker 5K Fun Run? Grangeville’s American Legion Post 37 will sponsor the event on July 4. Preregister now at the Idaho County Veterans and Community Outreach Center on East Main Street, or go to the Facebook page American Legion Grangeville Post 37. Participants must register by June 25.

