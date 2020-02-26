GRANGEVILLE – Get your organizational news out on the Grangeville reader board.
Earlier this month, Avista Corp installed a two-faced electronic messaging center at the Idaho County Courthouse for use in announcing community notices. Mountain View School District 244 is in charge of programming the board to serve schools, the city, county and community.
Grangeville High School Principal Randall Miskin has created an e-mail address for messages that will be programmed onto the board. E-mail items to Gvilleboard@gmail.com.
