GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School football gear handout will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at GHS. That will be followed by parents meeting at 7 p.m. All incoming freshmen and juniors have to have proof of physical. First practice is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9. All paperwork and fees will be handled at the meeting. Call Jeff Adams or Jerime Zimmerman.
