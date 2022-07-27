GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville High School football gear handout will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 8 at GHS. That will be followed by parents meeting at 7 p.m. All incoming freshmen and juniors have to have proof of physical. First practice is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9. All paperwork and fees will be handled at the meeting. Call Jeff Adams or Jerime Zimmerman.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments