GRANGEVILLE — For any high school age soccer player—homeschool students, too—interested in playing soccer this fall, there will be a parent/player meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Grangeville High School soccer field. Official practices start on Aug. 8. For information, contact coaches Jason Weber at 719-321-0326 or Suzanne Acton at 208-315-1924.
