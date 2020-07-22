Mandatory GHS Soccer organizational meeting and sign-ups for both the boys and the girls high school soccer teams will be held at 6 p.m. July 30 in the GHS Library. First practice will be Aug. 10. First game will be Aug. 22.
Incoming freshman and juniors need to have sports physicals prior to the first practice.
Contact Mike Connolley with questions, 208-507-2021.
