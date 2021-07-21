COTTONWOOD – St. Mary’s Health Foundation will hold its 21st Annual Golf-4-Life Tournament Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club.

Registration is set for 10 a.m. and tee-off is 11 a.m.

This 18-hold scramble is limited to 16, four-person team. Cost is $75 per player entry fee which includes the 18 holes of gold, a goodie bag and a meal.

To signup, contact Kim at Kimberly.johnson@kh.org or 208-962-2100.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments