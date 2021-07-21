COTTONWOOD – St. Mary’s Health Foundation will hold its 21st Annual Golf-4-Life Tournament Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Grangeville Golf and Country Club.
Registration is set for 10 a.m. and tee-off is 11 a.m.
This 18-hold scramble is limited to 16, four-person team. Cost is $75 per player entry fee which includes the 18 holes of gold, a goodie bag and a meal.
To signup, contact Kim at Kimberly.johnson@kh.org or 208-962-2100.
