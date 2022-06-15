IDFG is offering several hunter education classes in the Clearwater Region in the coming months. Students attending the Lapwai (July 8-10) or Clearwater (Aug. 12-13) classes will be certified for both hunter and bowhunter education. The next available class is June 20-25 in Orofino/Ahsahka.
Details are online, or call the IDFG Clearwater Region office at 208-799-5010.
Here’s where to find information and sign up for each class: Orofino at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183352; Lapwai at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/182463; Clearwater at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183078.
