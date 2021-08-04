BOISE — As Idahoans make their summer travel plans, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) encourages drivers to prepare with the new Idaho 511. Recently, the streamlined low bandwidth Idaho 511 website, lb.511.idaho.gov, officially retired, and the transition to the newest Idaho 511 traveler information website is complete.
Visit 511.idaho.gov to get familiar with the layout and take a tour of the helpful features. Cameras, road reports, traffic speeds, weather radar, rest area locations and more are listed in the layers menu on the right side of the screen. Check the boxes next to preferred map icons, or uncheck the boxes to turn off map icons.
On the left side of the screen (or below on a phone or tablet) scenic views, severe weather cameras, and critical events, road closures or blockages are displayed as they are happening. These give an instant look at current situations statewide that may have direct impact on travel.
Saved and bookmarked links should redirect to the newest website, and personalized Your 511 accounts already made the switch in March. With a Your 511 account, users can now save their favorite cameras, in addition to favorite routes and places.
Commercial truck drivers will no longer need a separate version of Idaho 511. The improved Idaho 511 features a Commercial Vehicle tab that selects appropriate trucking related map layers like restrictions, truck ramp locations and weigh stations.
511.idaho.gov is a valuable tool for drivers all year long, no matter the season. An onboarding tour is available under the Help menu for those who need assistance navigating the new website.
