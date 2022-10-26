Thanks so much to Jim and Mary Schmidt for all their years of service to the community, not only as the owners of Cash and Carry, but also through their personal involvements including Lions Club, Kids Klub and Grangeville Community Foundation, to name a few. You will be missed at Cash and Carry! We welcome new owners John and Jennifer Llewellyn, who also own Whitewater Market in Riggins. Be sure to stop and see the “memory board” in the Cash and Carry breezeway. A lot of “blasts from the past” are on there!

There was some excitement at the Clearwater Valley High School football game Oct. 14 as the CV Ram (Kamm Mangun) went for Gavin Schuster as Schuster took off with the football.
