Thanks so much to Jim and Mary Schmidt for all their years of service to the community, not only as the owners of Cash and Carry, but also through their personal involvements including Lions Club, Kids Klub and Grangeville Community Foundation, to name a few. You will be missed at Cash and Carry! We welcome new owners John and Jennifer Llewellyn, who also own Whitewater Market in Riggins. Be sure to stop and see the “memory board” in the Cash and Carry breezeway. A lot of “blasts from the past” are on there!
∙
Note that H&R Block in Grangeville has moved from its previous space to 209 W. Main St.
∙
Note Grangeville Lions Club will once again have Christmas Trees for sale this year. Look for trees to be sold at Green Acres in Grangeville, starting late-November until sold out.
∙
Grangeville Community Foundation will host its 10-year anniversary celebration and award 2022 grant recipients Thursday, Nov. 3, 5 p.m., at the Grangeville Senior Citizens Center.
∙
Idaho County Light and Power’s 84th Annual Membership Meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Greencreek Community Hall. Registration is at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow at noon. The business meeting will take place at 12:55 p.m.
∙
There are many Halloween activities happening this weekend and through Monday. See this paper for details. Be safe and have fun.
∙
I know it seems early to talk about Christmas, but we are always working in the future here. Just a note for advertisers that the @Home for the Holidays magazine is currently under production. It was very well-received by our communities last year and we are excited for another issue full of wonderful local Christmas traditions, history and personality features. If you want to advertise in this special section, contact Lisa Adkison at 208-983-1200 or email ladkison@idahocountyfreepress.com.
