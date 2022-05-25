KAMIAH — Registration deadline is June 9 for the Forest Landowners Peer Learning Field Tour in Kamiah.
Organized by University of Idaho Clearwater County Extension, the event will be held Monday, June 13, at River Front Park in Kamiah, 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. Visit your neighbors and learn from their experiences in managing their forest. This program will be touring a private forest near Kamiah.
According to coordinators, “Often we can benefit the management of our own land by learning from the experiences, ideas, and lessons-learned of other forest landowners. What objectives have they managed for? How have their approaches worked for them? What have they learned from their management experience? What are the various options for management based on diverse landowner goals and objectives?”
Cost is $10 per person. Register on-line at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events. For information: clearwater@uidaho.edu or 208-476-4434.
