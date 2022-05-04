Grangeville Golf and Country Club will host the first tournament of the season May 7, the day of the Kentucky Derby. The tournament format is team scramble, and no handicaps are needed. Blind draw for teams will be at 11 a.m. Tee-off is at noon. Fee is $25. No Host food and beverages will follow the tournament as participants watch the horse race together. Prizes will be given to men for best outfit and women for best derby day hat.

Call Kirstin Jensen at 206-422-8388 or Julie Hauger at 208-983-6098 with questions.

