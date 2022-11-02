KOOSKIA — Dawn Stryhas, of Friends of Kooskia Library, said they are preparing for their autumn book sale on Friday, Nov. 18, from 3-6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kooskia City center. Books are priced to sell at 25 cents for paperbacks, and 50 cents for hardbacks, CDs, DVDs and puzzles. Volunteers organize fiction books alphabetically by author and nonfiction by topic, which makes it way easier for shoppers. I went to their spring sale and was amazed at the throngs of people sifting through the mountains of books. All funds raised go to support the Kooskia Community Library. Also, at the book sale, the Big Cedar Homemakers will be selling their beautiful holiday swags to decorate your house or business.
