Each June, Idaho celebrates Free Fishing Day as an occasion to enjoy fishing without a fishing license. This June 13 is Free Fishing Day, but it won’t feature events like the one at Wilkins Pond south of Grangeville where a morning of kid-focused activities has been conducted for many years, with support from the local landowner, as well as private organizations and state and federal agencies.
Citing the COVID-19 coronavirus concern, Idaho Fish & Game announced June 1 that it will not be hosting big events. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests followed in kind June 8, citing the statewide “Stay Healthy” order and USDA policies.
So the regular events at Wilkins Pond, Karolyns Pond and Fenn Pond are no-goes this year.
