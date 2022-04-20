GRANGEVILLE — The 2022 Men’s League at Grangeville Country Club is organizing starting with a meeting at 6 p.m. May 4. The first week of league play is May 11, with tee-off at 5:30 p.m. sharp each Wednesday through July. Cost is $50 plus either membership at the golf course or green fees. Players will need to have or establish handicap, which is a scoring adjustment for skill level.

Contact Justin DeFord, 208-816-3580, to join.

