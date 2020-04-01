To reduce costs, lessen environmental impacts, and further outreach planning information, the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests is transitioning to the use of electronic mailing lists, rather than postal mail, for all updates regarding forest management projects.
Beginning this month, the forest will start using the GovDelivery e-mail notification system to send updates to those interested in being involved in the planning process for National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) projects on the forest.
To sign up, visit www.fs.usda.gov/projects/nezperceclearwater/landmanagement/projects and insert your e-mail address into the sign–up field under the “Get Involved” header.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ current postal mailing list will be retired in May. After that date, subscribers should not expect to receive project notifications by postal mail. Those interested in remaining a postal subscriber must re-submit their contact information by sending a letter to: NPCLWNF GovDelivery, 903 3rd St., Kamiah, ID 83536.
For information: Zoanne Anderson, zoanne.anderson@usda.gov or (208) 963-4209.
