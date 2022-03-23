RIGGINS — All local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grant funding from the Stibnite Foundation beginning April 1. Projects to be considered for funding must have an impact in the following region: Southern Idaho County, including Riggins, Adams County and Valley County. Applicants must present proof of nonprofit status. Applications may be submitted online at stibnitefoundationco.submittable.com. More details may be found on the Foundation’s website at stibnitefoundation.com. The grant application deadline is May 31, 2022. For information, email applications@stibnitefoundation.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments