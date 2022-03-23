RIGGINS — All local nonprofit organizations are invited to apply for grant funding from the Stibnite Foundation beginning April 1. Projects to be considered for funding must have an impact in the following region: Southern Idaho County, including Riggins, Adams County and Valley County. Applicants must present proof of nonprofit status. Applications may be submitted online at stibnitefoundationco.submittable.com. More details may be found on the Foundation’s website at stibnitefoundation.com. The grant application deadline is May 31, 2022. For information, email applications@stibnitefoundation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.