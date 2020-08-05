Riggins Summer Red Cross Blood Drive will be Tuesday Aug. 11 from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at the Salmon River Community Church. Call Kris 208-830-3946 to schedule an appointment.
River Eats is open, with it the same delicious food in its newly remodeled kitchen. Check it out.
The Ninth Annual SipN’Float with Wild River Adventures will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 beginning at 11:30 a.m. Floating and wine tasting on two beaches in coordination with J. Bookwalter Wine Experts is noon-4 p.m.; an After Party with No Host Bar and raffle prizes is 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Book now at 208-995-0181 to reserve your spot.
The Riggins Salmon Run, a family friendly event, will be held Saturday, Sept. 12, sponsored by the Salmon River Chamber of Commerce. Multiple distances are offered, including a Kids’ Fun Run for children ages 3-6 years of age. Register today.
