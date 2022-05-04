RIGGINS — The 74th Annual Riggins Rodeo is May 7-8 with rodeo at 1:30 p.m. MT both days, parade at 11 a.m. MT that Sunday, stick horse race signup at noon MT and race at 12:30 p.m. MT. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 7-12 and the younger ones free. Purse is $600 in each of eight main events plus entry fees. Stock is by King Cattle Company of Homedale, Boggan Ranches Calves of Riggins, and Rodeo Fever Steers of Caldwell.
Events include ranch bronc, saddle bronc, calf roping, team roping, bull riding, bareback riding, wild cow milking, barrel racing, steer riding and, new to the Riggins Rodeo this year, mutton busting.
Barrel racing will be in two sections, with open barrels separate from the local girls barrels, which includes those of age from Idaho and Lewis counties and the Long Pin Conference area, generally north of Horseshoe Bend and Midvale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.