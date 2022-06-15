KOOSKIA — The second annual Coach Hutchens Youth Football Camp is coming up June 25 at Clearwater Valley High School, with a morning session 9 a.m. to noon and an afternoon session 1-4 p.m. It’s put on by CVHS Rams head football coach Allen Hutchens for grades 3-8. Cost is $50 and each camper gets a T-shirt.
