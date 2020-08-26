CLEARWATER -- A fire broke out in a hayfield on Brotnov Road, near Clearwater, mid-morning last Friday, Aug 21. According to Dave Baldwin of the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office it is believed that the fire was started by a hay bailing machine, and some seven acres were consumed before fire fighters with BPC Volunteer Fire Department managed to control and subdue the flames.
No persons, buildings or equipment were damaged by the fire.
“It’s that time of year,” said Baldwin. “In the hot, dry weather we have during August, fires can start up very easily.”
