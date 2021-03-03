RIGGINS — Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon is featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials on March 17. Dinner will be corned beef, braised cabbage and carrots, buttered potatoes and a slice of Irish soda bread. Not feeling like corned beef? They will also offer Irish style nachos, which are waffle fries covered in Guinness Cheese Sauce, topped with beer braised brisket, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, bacon bits, green onions. and sour cream, only available while supply lasts. Special drinks will be green beer and Irish Car Bombs. This the time for the wearing of the green. The luck of the Irish awaits you at the Seven Devils Steakhouse and Saloon.
