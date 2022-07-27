GRANGEVILLE — Joel Gomez is hosting a soccer clinic as a fundraiser for GHS Soccer on July 27-29, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Grangeville High School soccer field. This is for junior high and high school students to refresh players’ soccer skills in time for the fall soccer season, focusing on kicking mechanics, passing, positional awareness, when and how to change speed, and how to score a goal. Donations will be matched by his restaurants, The Trails Restaurant & Lounge and the Melting Pot. Contact Joel Gomez at 208-451-3987 or Suzanne Acton at 208-315-1924 for additional information.
