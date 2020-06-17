Respond by June 10 to have T-shirt included with your child’s Bulldog volleyball camp registration. The camp for grades 5-8 costs $30 and will run 10-2 p.m. June 23-27 at GHS. Call Hayli Goicoa at 2816-859-2868.
Sports Brief: Bulldog volleyball camp slated June 25-27 at GHS
