The Camas Prairie Bowmen will hold their 29th annual Spring Fling 3-D Shoot May 21-22 at their range located 2.8 miles south of Grangeville. Staggered start is 7-10 a.m. both days, with the trophy shoot that Saturday and the fun shoot that Sunday. It’s open to all ages competing in nine classes, with fees $15 per adult for one day or $25 for both, $7 for youth for one day or $12 for both, $2-$4 for cubs ages 7-12 and younger kids free. Family discount rate is $30 for one day or $45 for both. Information contacts are Harold Schuerman at 208-983-2676, Kent Roberts at 208-983-5123, or Alex Cooley at 208-301-0309.
