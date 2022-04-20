The Grangeville Gun Club will once again host a six-week team shoot this year.

Sign up starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. The practice trap will be open for those who would like to take advantage of getting in a round or two before the shoot begins. The first day of the team shoot will be Tuesday, May 10, also starting at 4 p.m. The kitchen will be open each of the six weeks. “The club is open to the public and we hope to see you all again this year,” said organizer Mark Kurruk.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments