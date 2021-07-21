KAMIAH — The first of three dates for high school sports physicals is July 28 at the St. Mary’s clinic in Kamiah, with dates also available Aug. 3 in Nezperce and Aug. 4 in Cottonwood. Time is 5-6:30 p.m. each date. Cost is $25 and proceeds are donated back to the child’s school. Forms are online at smh-cvh.org/forms/#Sport. Packets can also be picked up at each clinic’s front desk and require a parent’s signature.
