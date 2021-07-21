KAMIAH — The first of three dates for high school sports physicals is July 28 at the St. Mary’s clinic in Kamiah, with dates also available Aug. 3 in Nezperce and Aug. 4 in Cottonwood. Time is 5-6:30 p.m. each date. Cost is $25 and proceeds are donated back to the child’s school. Forms are online at smh-cvh.org/forms/#Sport. Packets can also be picked up at each clinic’s front desk and require a parent’s signature.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments