HARPSTER — Idaho State Police is investigating last week’s dump truck rollover accident on State Highway 13 near the base of the Harpster grade.
Injuries were reported to the driver and passenger, unidentified still by ISP. Neither person was wearing a seat belt.
The crash was reported last Thursday, Sept. 9 around 2:20 p.m. at milepost 10, approximately two miles south of Harpster. According to ISP Trooper Matt Clark, an International dump truck, hauling gravel was southbound when the driver lost control, went across both lanes of travel and ran through the jersey barriers. According to a witness, the truck rolled approximately three times before coming to rest in the trees, 50 yards down the embankment.
Assisting ISP on the scene were the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Syringa Ambulance, Grangeville Extrication, Idaho Transportation Department, Frank’s Towing and Recovery, and Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit.
