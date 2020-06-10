Swim Season Swum

Grangeville swim team 2015.

 Lorie Palmer

Grangeville Swim Team registration for returning swimmers and their siblings is online at grangevillesports.com, and new swimmer registration will open June 7. The team size is capped at 80, so organizers are asking all to register early.

