KOOSKIA — Syringa clinics in Grangeville and Kooskia will be giving out free sports physicals for 2021-22 high school athletes. These will be offered at the Kooskia clinic July 28, 1-4:30 p.m., and at the Grangeville clinic Aug. 4, 4-6 p.m.
Both of the clinics have forms at their office to be filled out and signed by a parent beforehand. CV activities director Allen Hutchens has asked fall athletes to bring their completed physical forms to the meeting CV has scheduled at 6 p.m. Aug. 5 in the CVHS Library.
