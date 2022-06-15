The Twin Pines Trail Run will be held July 2, 7 a.m., organized by Lynn Fredrickson and Jill Pazdan with proceeds going to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF). This is held at 46 Twin Pines Lane, Grangeville.

This event will offer five, 10 and 20-mile runs. Hikers, walkers and runners of all ages are invited. Each race includes a scenic mountain view, well-marked trails with good footing and water stations. Trained dogs on leashes are welcome and encouraged. Food and beverages will be available after the race for each participant to enjoy.

Cost for the 20-mile (7 a.m.) is $85; 10-mile (7:30 a.m.) is $65; five-mile (8 a.m.) is $40. Registration is open at https://ultrasignup.com.

With questions, contact Jill at 208-850-9248 or Lynn at 208-983-6571; or twinpinestrailrun@hotmail.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments