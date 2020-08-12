In place of their regular annual fund-raising banquet, the National Wild Turkey Federation Camas Prairie Turkey Trackers are set to host a "Save the Habitat, Save the Hunt" film at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Sunset Auto Vue drive-in in Grangeville. Advance tickets are $15 per person through the NWTF website at events.nwtf.org/120600-2020, or $18 per person at the gate. It's free to those 13 and younger. Those attending are welcome to bring their own BYOB coolers, and concessions will be open as well.
