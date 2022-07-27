KAMIAH — The University of Idaho is holding a satellite volleyball camp at Kamiah High School Tuesday and Thursday, July 26 and 28, 10 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3:30 p.m., both days, with a cost of $200 per person. For details, go to https://www.vandalvolleyballcamp.com/travel-camps.cfm.

