BOISE — District 7 Senator Carl Crabtree is highlighting his top priorities for the 2022 legislative session. As co-vice chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, Sen. Crabtree is highly focused on the proper utilization of tax dollars.
“Idaho’s economic outlook is promising due to a conservative, result-driven approach to government,” said Crabtree, in a prepared release. “That being said, I intend to keep a close eye on budget projections due to the number of pandemic-related uncertainties that threw off our 2021 estimates.”
Additionally, as a member of the Senate Committee on Education, Crabtree is working to ensure that Idaho students are set up to succeed. That includes a close look at education funding for K-12 schools in Idaho.
“It’s time to act on optional full-day kindergarten. This is a long-term investment that will improve literacy rates and better prepare students for the future,” said Crabtree. “The data supports it and we can responsibly fund it. Rural Idaho is in trouble with the number of students not prepared for the first grade. We need to help parents prepare their children for success.”
Crabtree is committed to a successful implementation of broadband in North Idaho. He serves as vice chair of the Legislative Broadband Committee, which will allocate $35 million state dollars and more than $100 million federal dollars in 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.