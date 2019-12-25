GRANGEVILLE – Friday, Dec. 27, is the date for the Elks Burger night this month. Proceeds will be used to help the Elks with the annual hoop shoot, third grade dictionary project and Boy Scout sponsorship expenses. Doors open at 5 p.m., with food service from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
