The Too Kush 2 Fire located about two miles east of Kooskia grew to 1,150 acres leading into Monday, July 12, due to burnout acres within the containment lines fire managers are establishing. The total was anticipated to increase to 1,300 acres when a burnout on the east flank is completed. The plan is to keep the fire to 1,300 acres and mop-up the perimeter for 100 feet. Fire crews are mopping up along the top and down the west flank to secure the fire edge. The fire was being managed by a Type 3 Incident Commander with 58 people working on the fire including: two helicopters, two dozers, eight engines and a water tender.
A Type 2 IMT was set to take over the Too Kush 2 Fire Tuesday morning, July 13. The Big Horse Fire has been held at about 40 acres and crews continue to mop-up and hold the fire edge, and the same Type 2 IMT will also manage this fire.
The Big Horse Fire is burning at the top end of Big Horse Canyon near Kooskia, on very steep terrain in timber on the edge of agricultural land. There are currently 43 personnel working on the fire which includes hand crews.
Due to many fires across the Northern Rockies and much of the western U.S., fire resources are spread thin, and with the threat of additional lightning storms throughout the week across Idaho, drought conditions, and high fire risk throughout the state, fire restrictions are being considered.
Recreation has risks during extreme fire conditions. The Idaho Department of Lands asks that the public avoid any outdoor activity that could spark a human-caused fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.