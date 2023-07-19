GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Senior Center recently announced a $2,500 grant from AgWest Farm Credit. These funds, along with private donations, and grants from the Avista Foundation and Idaho Community Foundation, will be used to replace the aging linoleum flooring in the Grangeville facility.
The Grangeville Senior Center, located at 108 Grangeville Truck Route, is owned and operated by a private, nonprofit corporation managed by a volunteer board of directors. They offer meals, medical equipment, and other services to support seniors and those who are unable to care for themselves. The center is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., with meals provided at noon.
