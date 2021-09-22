BOISE — Alexander Davis Men’s Clothing in Boise was recently honored by Senator Jim Risch as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for September 2021. The business will be recognized for its contribution to the Boise community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.
Alexander Davis’ owner, David Graves, is a Grangeville High School graduate, class of 1980.
“My father was the first optometrist in Grangeville, and it’s where I was born and raised,” Graves said. He is the son of Dr. Lauren Graves and Eloise Graves, as well as the godson of Orrin and Eleanora Webb.
“I do get back to Grangeville when time allows — I might live in Boise, but Grangeville is still home,” he added.
Founded in 1891 by two-time Boise mayor and 11th governor of Idaho, Moses Alexander opened a one-price clothier in downtown Boise to supply the area’s gold miners with gloves and protective equipment. When mining waned in the Treasure Valley, Alexander Davis transitioned from selling durable workwear to everyday clothing to meet the needs of the quickly growing Boise area.
Today, Alexander is owned and operated by Graves, a longtime store employee who began the process of purchasing the business with his wife, Kathleen, in 2006.
“Alexander Davis embodies the longstanding tradition of small business in Idaho,” Risch said. “For more than 100 years, they have adapted to a constantly changing landscape to accommodate their customers and keep their doors open.”
Alexander Davis Men’s Clothing store is located at 812 W. Bannock Street, Boise. Call 208-343-5341.
