GRANGEVILLE —Nicci Allen always knew she wanted to take care of people in some way.
“As a child, I always said I wanted to be a nurse when I grew up, and my second choice was a teacher,” she said.
That course changed a little when she learned about respiratory therapists; however, she has been able to take the best of the caregiving and educational professions and combine them into her career choice.
Allen, a certified respiratory therapist (CRT), is the new branch manager at Grangeville’s Norco.
“I am so excited to be here, and I just love this area,” she smiled.
Born in Pocatello and raised mainly in the Boise area, Allen found herself back in college later in life.
“Jobs were scarce in 2009, and I decided to continue my education at that time,” she said.
Aptitude tests started her on the medical path to what she thought would be nursing when she was approached about the possibility of a career in respiratory therapy.
“I knew nothing about it at all — but when I discovered the aspects of it, including working with people and educating them to become invested in their own care, it really spoke to me,” she recalled.
She went through a fast-track program for nontraditional students through Stevens-Henager College.
“It’s still the same national certification process, and I completed all the clinical rotations in various areas,” she explained. “I especially loved the chance I had to work at the veterans hospital, and still enjoy so much the opportunity to work with our veterans.”
Allen worked in a variety of healthcare arenas when she heard about Norco.
“I really liked what I researched about the company, and I am blessed to have been with them for 11 years now,” she said. She previously worked in Oregon, as well as Norco in Meridian, Idaho.
Allen is the first CRT hired at the Grangeville location.
“I’m really excited to be here and help grow the medical side of Norco,” she said. “Everyone knows Norco for its industrial safety and gases side, but it’s also a leader in medical equipment and oxygen supplies.”
As a CRT, Allen has the opportunity to assist clients of all ages who need health-related breathing equipment and oxygen. This can range from asthma and emphysema to acute or chronic pulmonary issues, pneumonia or diseases such as cystic fibrosis.
“They could be temporary or long-term health issues, but what we all have in common is we need to be able to breathe,” Allen said. “I’m here to help figure out those breathing issues and the prescription equipment needs and referrals from healthcare professionals.” This includes in-home setup in many cases.
Allen said early in her career she imagined working in a pediatric setting.
“However, what I do now — I just love my job and the people I get to help, to have a better quality of life,” she smiled.
She said in her capacity as CRT for Norco, she has a chance to not only meet and help individuals, but also their families, as well as oftentimes develop long-term relationships.
“It’s a continuum of care that I love, and I enjoy the education factor, as well,” she said. “I like that it’s not usually just one visit and they’re out the door, but that I get to follow them and help as needed, and build a relationship.”
Allen and her husband, Scott (a Registered Respiratory Therapist, or RRT, who commutes to work at St. Joe’s in Lewiston), live in Cottonwood. They have three sons, a daughter, two mini dachshunds and enjoy all outdoor activities; she also loves to read.
“This area is absolutely gorgeous, and we have been enjoying getting to know all the nooks and crannies,” Allen said.
