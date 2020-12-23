LAPWAI — The Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee (NPTEC) appointed Shirley Allman Friday, Dec. 4, to fill the vacancy on the committee created by the recent resignation of NPTEC Vice Chairman Chantel Greene.
Allman, of Kooskia, will begin immediately and serve on the NPTEC until the next general elections during the 2021 Nez Perce Tribe Spring General Council. Allman was chosen from a large pool of candidates who submitted their interest in filling the vacancy.
“The NPTEC was pleased to see so many people who were willing to serve the public,” stated Shannon F. Wheeler, NPTEC chairman. “We appreciate each person who submitted their letter of interest. It was a tough decision as there were many qualified submissions. However, we feel Ms. Allman will be an excellent addition to the committee; bringing the ambition and energy we need to continue moving forward.”
“I am thankful for this opportunity to join the NPTEC,” Allman said. “I will work hard and do the best I can in this role. I have been working with the general council committee for the last 12 years, and I am ready to serve my people in this new capacity.”
The NPTEC also selected Casey Mitchell to fill the role of vice chairman with Quintin Ellenwood moving into the treasurer position.
