GRANGEVILLE — The Idaho County Free Press has hired Gary Altman of Grangeville to report Idaho County Commission news.
Altman grew up in Grangeville and took his journalistic training at Lewis Clark State College and Washington State University, where he interned with the Pullman Herald, reporting on the Pullman City Council and Whitman County Commission. After earning a degree in education at Concordia University, Portland, Altman taught English, history, speech and drama at Lutheran high schools in Los Angeles, Calif., and Jefferson City. Mo. He has also taught in Idaho public high schools.
While completing his communication doctorate, Altman taught at Tidewater Community College and Regent University, both in Virginia Beach, Va., and has recently worked at Mountain View School District as a substitute teacher/paraprofessional.
Altman said his current goal is “to report county news accurately and fairly.” His advice to young writers is that of reporter-turned-novelist Ernest Hemingway: “All you have to do is write one true sentence. Write the truest sentence that you know, and go on from there.”
