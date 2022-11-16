Syringa meeting standing photo
Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital is on track to welcome a new chief financial officer this month.

After more than 32 years as CFO, Betty Watson is retiring, and David Applewood will move into the position.

