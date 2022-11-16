GRANGEVILLE — Syringa Hospital is on track to welcome a new chief financial officer this month.
After more than 32 years as CFO, Betty Watson is retiring, and David Applewood will move into the position.
“Betty has agreed to continue working with us for several weeks to facilitate the transition,” CEO Abner King reported at the Oct. 25 board meeting.
In addition, King said Dr. Taylor Brown, MD, has signed his contract to start no later than Aug. 21, 2023. The hospital is also negotiating a contract with Dr. James Petersen, MD, to start the summer of 2024. A credentialing packet has been sent to Dr. Doug Ziprick, a primary physician living in the Kamiah area. Also. Dr. Doug Nicholson has applied for privileges to work on a PRN basis, primarily for ER coverage. He is a retired physician living in the Elk City area.
King also reported a total of 105 surgeries and 709 procedures have been completed within general surgery March through September.
“We have appointed Dr. Barry Smith as interim director of surgical services until we hire a permanent OR manager,” King said. “During this time, he will be reporting directly to me and Michelle Scaheffer will be providing non-clinical support.”
In other hospital news:
Chief Nursing Officer Margretta Fortin reported Syringa is still struggling with getting patients transferred out to higher levels of care with no end in sight to this dilemma.
“Lack of staffing is plaguing our hospitals, and we continue to feel it on the floor,” she said. “We are short-staffed, as well, and have three travel nurses currently employed.”
She also reported one nurse has been sent to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston for training and “she had phenomenal success,” Fortin said. “It will put us one step closer to having another OB independent nurse.”
Director of Health Information Darla Whitley reported the oil line project is complete and the repair should last a few more decades.
“We had to install a main water bypass valve in the hospital, which interrupted the water supply for four hours,” she explained. “This was well-planned and prepared for outage and repair and went smoothly.”
∙Director of Clinic Operations Michelle Schaeffer said clinic reception reports for FY22 show there have been 157 transfers of records out of the primary care clinic and 366 new patients for the practice.
“The same-day access clinic makes up 53% of the new patient visits,” she said. “Access to primary care continues to be of concern. We are evaluating each provider’s active patient panel.”
She also reported the respiratory therapist who was scheduled to begin in October declined employment; however, recruitment for this position will resume.
∙Chief Financial Officer Betty Watson reported charges written off as bad debt and sent to collections were #30,463, or 1.1% of gross charges. Kootenai Health management service fees for the previous month were $21,152.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.