Did you know that you can apply online for Medicare, even if you are not ready to retire? You can receive help to make an informed decision about when to apply for benefits based on individual and family circumstances. Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and usually no required documentation. Your application will be processed, and you will be contacted if more information is required.
Visit www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/medicare to begin. There, apply for Medicare and find other important information. Those who are eligible for Medicare at age 65 will find the initial enrollment period begins three months before their 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.
Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for the Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. For information on extra help, read www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10525.pdf.
The following publications may also be of help:
• Apply Online for Medicare — Even if You Are Not Ready to Retire www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10530.pdf.
• When to Start Receiving Retirement Benefits www.socialsecurity.gov/pubs/EN-05-10147.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.