GRANGEVILLE – A new member has recently joined the staff of the advertising department for the Idaho County Free Press.
“I’m so excited to be here,” intern Abby Asker said. “Everyone in the office is so nice.”
Asker graduated from Grangeville High School in 2019, and is now a sophomore studying marketing at the University of Idaho. She said she loves going to school there and stays busy as a member of the Kappa Gamma sorority. In the future she plans to move to a larger city and work for a marketing firm. Asker is passionate about advertising and said she would be excited by the opportunity to work for multiple companies.
Working with ad manager, Lisa Adkison, Asker will be selling ads for the Free Press. With Border Days approaching, she said they are sure to stay busy. Additionally, Asker helps around the office to send e-mails, do paperwork, and help with sorting and checking things over.
In her spare time, Asker enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her family and friends. Some of her favorite activities are skiing, kayaking, and rafting. During quarantine she has also started candle making. Other activities she enjoys include helping her grandparents around their house and being with her friends. She is the daughter of Mike Asker and Lori Fluharty Asker, both from Grangeville.
Asker is very happy to help, and said, “It’s great to work there, and I can get experience in a field that I’ll be in for the rest of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.