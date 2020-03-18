GRANGEVILLE – Due to the COVID-19 virus, area Avista customers are being asked to pay their bills via mail or on-line starting today.
“Out of care and concern for our employees and customers, beginning Wednesday, March 18, all Avista offices will be closed to the public and those employees who can work from home will be required to do so,” a letter from Avista CEO and president Dennis Vermillion, dated March 13, read.
“We remain focused on our core responsibility of providing you and all of our customers with safe and reliable service, and we are prepared to do so.,” Vermillion continued. “We understand this is a challenging and unprecedented situation, and we will adapt as needed and provide support. At this time, we have stopped all utility disconnects in Washington, Idaho and Oregon.”
To connect with Avista to report outages or natural gas odors, make payments and conduct additional business, do one of the following:
*Online at myavista.com; use the Avista mobile app; call 800 227-9187; pay by text: text PAY to AVISTA (284-782); pay stations: Find a pay station. Note, these are individual businesses and subject to closure. Confirm availability before the visit; pay by mail: Avista Utilities,1411 E Mission Ave, Spokane, WA 99252-0001.
Those facing financial difficulties should call 800 227-9187. For questions about Avista’s response to coronavirus, visit myavista.com/covid-19.
