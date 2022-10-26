GRANGEVILLE — A lifetime of love of music has brought Olivia Kennedy Baldwin to where she is now.
Baldwin is opening an -in-home voice school, starting the beginning of November, hoping to carry on an ability she has practiced, a skill she loves, and share her passion with others.
Baldwin moved to Grangeville with her family directly after her senior year of high school. She had lived a full life of participation in singing for church, events, musical theater and generally being immersed in the world of music.
“I really love singing and it’s something I do well,” she said.
She went on to attend the University of Idaho where she started as a music major, but then changed to early childhood education. Still, she continued with voice lessons and community and college theater. It was at the U of I in the Vandaleers Concert Choir where she met her husband, Zachary.
The two married and started their family, moving to Grangeville last year. Zach works in construction and the couple have three boys — all 3 and younger— with another baby on the way in 2023.
Now, Baldwin is ready to share her expertise each Friday.
“I had originally thought I would be working with the home school population, but with the new four-day week, that opens this up to any student,” she said.
She said she will provide lessons to youth 6 and older. She looks forward to working with serious students, especially those in high school, who may want to work on pieces for auditions or school programs.
“I will coach not only on voice lessons, but expressions, languages, stage presence and the whole package,” she explained.
Baldwin belongs to the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) and will encourage students to enter competitions through this association. She is also available to sing at some community events, as requested.
