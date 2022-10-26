GRANGEVILLE — A lifetime of love of music has brought Olivia Kennedy Baldwin to where she is now.

Baldwin is opening an -in-home voice school, starting the beginning of November, hoping to carry on an ability she has practiced, a skill she loves, and share her passion with others.

