NEZPERCE — On May 7, Steve Bateman of Nezperce, Idaho, celebrated a 50-year work anniversary with Jacklin Seed/Barenbrug USA. His official start date was May 7, 1972.
Bateman began his career with the company, which at the time was Nezperce Processing, while he was a high school student. He moved into the fieldsman role where he consulted on seed crops, mainly Kentucky bluegrass. He remained a constant team member through the company’s evolution into Barenbrug USA and, today, he manages the Northern Idaho production area.
Throughout the course of his career, he was instrumental in developing and maintaining one of the country’s largest Kentucky bluegrass seed production areas. He has consulted on crops in seven different states, and maintained relationships with five generations of local agriculturalists, showing unbeatable dedication to farmers and loyalty to the company.
In addition, a recent press release stated he has been a dedicated and involved members of the Camas Prairie community. He has served as the mayor of Nezperce since 1984, is involved in Nezperce Prairie Grass Growers, and is a fixture in many local events. His impact on the grass seed industry and the Camas Prairie community is unparalleled.
