A new study shows Boise has the highest household income in Idaho.
When determining where to live, there are a few factors more important than the average household income of the area. Higher incomes bring more money for school districts, local government services, and more consumer spending for local businesses.
UnitedStatesZipCodes.org released the Idaho Zip Codes With the Highest Household Income based on the latest Census Bureau data for cities with a population of 60,000 or more.
The 10 zip codes with the highest household income include 1. 83716 (Boise, ID) - $85,259; 2. 83616 (Eagle, ID) - $82,929; 3. 83712 (Boise, ID) - $70,909; 4. 83709 (Boise, ID) - $70,228; 5. 83452 (Tetonia, ID) - $68,125; 6. 83427 (Iona, ID) - $67,500; 7. 83713 (Boise, ID) - $67,137; 8. 83634 (Kuna, ID) - $66,945; 9. 83236 (Firth, ID) - $66,522; and 10. 83406 (Idaho Falls, ID) - $66,431.
10 zip codes with the lowest household income include: 1. 83446 (Spencer, ID) - $19,000; 2. 83623 (Glenns Ferry, ID) - $30,543; 3. 83440 (Rexburg, ID) - $32,639; 4. 83868 (Smelterville, ID) - $33,661; 5. 83873 (Wallace, ID) - $33,857; 6. 83830 (Fernwood, ID) - $34,594; 7. 83536 (Kamiah, ID) - $34,805; 8. 83332 (Hagerman, ID) - $36,339; 9. 83467 (Salmon, ID) - $36,447; and 10. 83843 (Moscow, ID) - $37,364.
For details, long onto https://www.unitedstateszipcodes.org/rankings/zips-in-id/median_household_income/.
