GRANGEVILLE — When Christie Brown obtained her real estate license earlier this year, she made a promise to herself.
“I come from a proud military family, and I vowed I would donate 5% of my earnings to help veterans,” she said.
Brown has been supporting the Tunnels to Towers Foundation with an $11 per month donation. The foundation is in memory of Stephen Siller, who was a firefighter with Brooklyn Squad 1 and a first responder during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York. There, he gave his life trying to save others. The foundation has programs that address the needs of fallen first responders and their families, as well as combat veterans who are homeless, helping those in need acquire smart homes that fit their individualized needs, among other assistance.
“This is a program that does what it says it’s going to do,” said Idaho County Veterans Service Officer and veteran Lucky Gallego. “It’s a great place to focus efforts and finances.”
Brown said very little — as low as 2% — of donated money goes toward administration, while the remainder goes to those in need. She said several members of her family have served in the military, including her granddaughter and her granddaughter’s husband, who are both currently in the Army where she is a captain and he a first lieutenant.
“I’m so grateful for all who have given so much for my freedoms,” Brown stated.
“Our local American Legion and VFW get behind groups that truly help veterans,” Gallego added.
So far, Brown is donating $1,600 to Tunnels to Towers. For details on the foundation, go to https:t2t.org. Brown can be reached at All Around Realty, 522 W. Main Street, Grangeville; 208-983-7878; or 208-451-5255.
