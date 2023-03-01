GRANGEVILLE — With the theme of “Service you’d expect from a friend,” All Around Realty in Grangeville has added a friendly face as an agent.
Christi Brown has joined the Main Street real estate business and is available now for client needs.
“Being a part of All Around Realty was an opportunity for me to represent the professional real estate teamwork and integrity I have established with [owners] Jim and Susan Moody, and I look forward to passing the same on to clients,” Brown stated.
Brown was born in Boise and then moved to the Willamette Valley in Oregon with her parents. She graduated from high school in the logging town of Estacada, Ore.
“However, I was back at Grandpa’s ranch off South Cole Road every school break and holiday,” she recalled. Brown said she finally achieved her dream and moved back to Idaho after spending many hours traveling back to the area to be with my grandparents, help on their ranch and just living the good life.”
“I have always been involved with horses, especially in team roping and barrel racing,” she said. She started her Quarter Horse breeding program in Oregon and brought her love of raising and training horses to the Prairie when she returned to Idaho — to the Salmon River and the Camas Prairie — in 1997.
“I truly believe horses are my therapy,” she smiled. She has two grown sons, a 29-year life with Dave Dixon, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
“I’m not ready to slow down,” she laughed.
She has 15-plus years of real estate and mortgage background and 15-plus years of customer service experience for a total of more than 35 years of customer service experience.
“I feel this is a great benefit as a real estate agent whether a customer is selling, buying or investing,” she said. Brown specializes in equine properties, residential and bare land for new construction.
“I will be there to help you reach your wants, needs and goals,” she emphasized.
To reach Brown, stop by All Around Realty, 522 West Main Street, Grangeville; call the office at 208-983-7878; her cell at 208-451-5255; or email cbrown@allaroundrealty.com.
