Christi Brown, an agent at All Around Realty photo

Christi Brown is serving as an agent at All Around Realty in Grangeville.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — With the theme of “Service you’d expect from a friend,” All Around Realty in Grangeville has added a friendly face as an agent.

Christi Brown has joined the Main Street real estate business and is available now for client needs.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments