Kids Klub yoga photo

Local yoga instructor Carly Decker works with Kids Klub summer camp participants in Grangeville recently.

 Facebook photo / Kids Klub

Idahoans have high medical debt

New research has revealed that the average person living in Idaho has medical debt worth around $2,832, which is amongst the top 10 highest in the US.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments