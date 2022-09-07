Idahoans have high medical debt
New research has revealed that the average person living in Idaho has medical debt worth around $2,832, which is amongst the top 10 highest in the US.
Health experts at NiceRx recently revealed the extent of medical debt in the US, by looking at the states with the most and least debt, as well as how ethnicity, age, household income, insurance coverage and disability status can also play their part. View the full research at https://www.nicerx.com/blog/medical-debt-report/.
Top 10 states with the highest average medical debt are Wyoming, Alaska, South Carolina, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Utah, Maine, Idaho, Kansas and Mississippi.
Where Idaho ranks in bankruptcies
The COVID-19 pandemic provided an unexpected financial boost to many in the U.S., but with the economy potentially facing a recession, households and businesses could have challenging months and years ahead. And after years of encouraging downward trends, this could mean that bankruptcies in the U.S. will once again be in focus.
According to SmartestDollar.com, in 2009, business bankruptcy cases hit a peak of more than 60,000, while in 2010, nonbusiness bankruptcies soared to a recession-era peak of 1.5 million. By 2019, business bankruptcies had declined by nearly two-thirds to 22,780, and nonbusiness bankruptcies by around half to 752,160.
The analysis found that Idaho reported 1,140 bankruptcies per million residents during the study period, compared to 1,267 nationally. In 2021, bankruptcies per million residents numbered 1,140. Business bankruptcies per million residents in 2021 were at 29, while nonbusiness bankruptcies were at 1,111.
For details, go to https://smartestdollar.com/research/states-with-the-most-bankruptcies.
Can tech companies survive a recession?
Zapier, conducted a survey of more than 500 technology founders, executives and employees to better understand just how prepared they are to weather an economic downturn.
The recent report concluded that 37% of founders feel unprepared to take on a recession, while employees are much less worried, with 26% concerned for the upcoming recession.
For the full survey results, visit Zapier.com.
Idaho low-income renters receive less help than others
BOISE – Less federal rental assistance money reached the lowest income renters in Idaho compared with other states in 2021, a new report by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy finds.
The assistance was earmarked by the federal government for Idaho renting households earning 80% or less of Area Median Income (AMI). While any renting household at that threshold or below impacted by the pandemic was eligible for the aid, far fewer of the very lowest income households actually received it, despite being more likely to experience evictions during the pandemic. In Idaho, just 53% of households who received federal rental assistance had income of 30% or less of (AMI) while the national average for the same group of renters was 65%.
Idaho received the money – approved by federal and state lawmakers to help offset the financial burdens the covid-19 pandemic created – in two tranches, the first totaling $200 million, and the second $152 million.
For the full report, go to https://idahofiscal.org/idahos-lowest-income-renters.
